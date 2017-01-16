Yair Rodriguez Destroys BJ Penn (UFC Phoenix Fight Highlights)
Check out Yair Rodriguez‘s destruction of BJ Penn at UFC Fight Night 103: Rodriguez vs. Penn in Phoenix.
Jan 16, 20178 Views
Check out Ben Saunders' controversial victory over Court McGee at UFC Fight Night 103: Rodriguez vs. Penn in Phoenix.