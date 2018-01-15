HOT OFF THE WIRE
Matt Hughes - UFC Welcome Home Tribute

featuredMatt Hughes Makes Emotional Walk to the Octagon at UFC St. Louis (Video)

featuredJeremy Stephens Demolishes Dooho Choi with Vicious TKO (UFC St Louis Results)

UFC Fight Night Stephens vs Choi Full Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 124: Stephens vs. Choi Full Results and Live Fight Stats

Doo Ho Choi UFN79 weigh-in

featuredUFC St. Louis Loses Co-Main Event (Weigh-in Results)

Xiong Jing Nan Sees Herself as Real Life Superhero

January 15, 2018
NoNo Comments

Xiong Jing Nan will become the first Chinese fighter to ever challenge for a ONE Championship title when she faces Tiffany Teo on Saturday night in Jakarta with the inaugural flyweight belt up for grabs.

The 30-year-old holds a record of 10-1 and has emerged as the top fighter in the division from China. She beat April Osenio on her promotional debut in Bangkok and was rewarded with an immediate shot at the title at ONE: Kings of Courage.

China’s martial arts history played out in movie theaters before anyone thought to compete in a cage. Xiong’s initial inspiration came not from another fighter, but from a famous film.

“My love for ‘The Swordsman’ was very serious. When I was a little girl, I wanted to be (a swordsman) myself to eliminate bullying, help the poor, and so on.”

Xiong JingnanXiong’s prospects of becoming a real-life swordsman would have been better had she been born in the Ming Dynasty, when the movie was set. But becoming a mixed martial artist could be seen as a modern equivalent, and it’s a career she has been working towards for decades.

As a child, Xiong left home to pursue a career in weightlifting. She decided to take up boxing to compliment her strength and conditioning routines and eventually became a national champion. Her father encouraged her to pursue martial arts full-time and she went on to win the China Open in BJJ, as well as winning 10 out of 11 MMA fights.

Xiong’s father has been a strong influence on her life and helped foster a burning hatred of social unjustice, something she still feels to this day.

“My father taught me that everyone is equal. When I see people getting bullied, I feel outraged. I’ll stand up for them, and protect the vulnerable.”

ONE Championship favors fighters who are positive role models and Xiong feels like a very good fit for the Singapore-headquartered organization. However, it’s not a persona she has created specifically for the spotlight, it is a fundamental part of her personality.

“This is something that comes out of your heart. You cannot pretend or disguise feelings like this. This is something I feel deep inside my bones. I cannot change it in my life.”

Xiong takes time out to reflect on her life and the moments which made her aspire to be a martial artist. But right now there is a serious task at hand and she is training at Phuket Top Team to prepare for her title match against the undefeated Teo.

TRENDING > Paige VanZant Shows Off Broken Arm Suffered in First Round Against Jessica-Rose Clark

She’s been sparring with female fighters like Katharina Lehner, an undefeated Invicta contender who competes in the bantamweight division. With ONE Championship determined to conquer China, there is an incredible opportunity for Xiong to become the promotion’s single biggest star there.

Standing between her and that opportunity is Teo. Xiong was tight lipped when asked about Saturday’s opponent, but is in no doubt as to what the outcome will be.

“This fight is very important to me because I want to prove Chinese fighters can compete at the highest level. I am determined to win and I will win.”

(Follow @JamesGoyder on Twitter)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA