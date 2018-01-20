Xiong Jing Nan Dominates Tiffany Teo, Wins ONE Championship Strawweight Title

Xiong Jing Nan faced Tiffany Teo in the main event of ONE: Kings of Courage with the inaugural women’s strawweight title on the line. The fight lasted three and a half rounds with the Chinese fighter never looking like losing was in her vocabulary, as her brave but totally outmatched opponent finally succumbed midway through the fourth round.

Teo scored an early takedown at the Jakarta Convention Centre, but couldn’t capitalize with any strikes or submission attempts. In the second round, Xiong started to throw her right hand and more often than not it landed with the Singaporean eating a series of hard punches to the face.

There was clearly no quit in Teo, but in the third round, Xiong landed more right hands that severely marked up the Singaporean’s face. Teo’s right eye looked on the verge of closing, but she continued to battle gamely and succeeded in scoring another takedown.

It proved to be no more than a temporary respite, as Xiong soon took her back and attacked with hammerfists. The fourth round saw the Chinese fighter land her punches with increasing regularity and, when Teo was knocked down, the referee sensibly stepped in to save her from further punishment.

The finish came at 2:17 of the fourth round and saw Xiong crowned the inaugural ONE Championship strawweight champion with an 11-1 overall record. Teo drops to 7-1 after suffering the first defeat of her professional career.

TRENDING > Francis Ngannou Calls President Trump the ‘Shame of America’

The co-main event was also somewhat one-sided, although it did go the distance, with Indonesian flyweight Stefer Rahardian (7-0) extending his perfect professional record with a decision win over Muhammad Imran (5-2).

(Follow @JamesGoyder on Twitter)