WSOF Full-Fight Flashback: Marlon Moraes vs. Miguel Torres

(Courtesy of mmaworldseries)

With the World Series of Fighting giving way to the Professional Fighters League, let’s take a look back at some of the epic fights that took place under the WSOF banner, shall we?

Marlon Moraes is headed to the UFC, but faced former WEC world champion Miguel Torres at the inaugural WSOF1 on November 3, 2012, at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. Check out the new guard taking the mantle from the old guard.

