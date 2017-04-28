HOT OFF THE WIRE
WSOF Full-Fight Flashback: Justin Gaethje vs. Luiz Firmino

April 28, 2017
(Courtesy of mmaworldseries)

With the World Series of Fighting giving way to the Professional Fighters League, let’s take a look back at some of the epic fights that took place under the WSOF banner, shall we?

WSOF went big for its New Year’s Eve event in New York City in 2016. Check out this epic battle between the promotion’s lightweight champion Justin Gaethje and challenger Luiz Firmino. Gaethje now appears to be headed to the UFC.

