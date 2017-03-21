WSOF Dual Division Champ David Branch Returns to the Octagon at UFC 211

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 21, 2017
1 Comment

World Series of Fighting middleweight and light heavyweight champion David Branch relinquished his belts to return to the Octagon at UFC 211 on May 13.

Dave Branch Rich AttonitoBranch (20-3) fought under the UFC banner in 2010 and 2011. He was released by the organization after losing to Rousimar Palhares in March 2011. In the six years competing outside of the promotion, Branch has won 11 of 12 fights and is currently riding a 10-fight winning streak.

Branch will face tenth-ranked middleweight Krzysztof Jotko (19-1) at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Polish Jotko is on a five-fight winning streak.

TRENDING > Dana White: Give President Trump a Chance

UFC 211 takes place on May 13 and is headlined by a heavyweight title fight between champion Stipe Miocic and former title holder Junior dos Santos. Miocic will try to defend his title for the second time and avenge a decision loss to dos Santos from 2014.

  • Darin

    Props to Branch for having the balls to come back to swim with the big fish instead of being satisfied with running the table in WSOF.

               

