WSOF 34 Weigh-in Results: All Four Title Fights Officially Set

December 30, 2016
No Comments

All four championship fights on the World Series of Fighting’s historic New Year’s Eve card are official after all the participants made weight Friday at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Lightweight champion Justin Gaethje and challenger Luis Firmino squared off after hitting the scale and had plenty to say to each other. The two jawed back-and-forth under the watchful eye of WSOF President Ray Sefo. The trash talk will end for now but fireworks are expected when the main eventers hit the cage Saturday.

WSOF Champ Justin Gaethje Focused on the Fight and Only On the Fight

The only hiccup came when Bruce Boyington came in one pound over the 146-pound limit for his featherweight bout with undefeated WSOF-newcomer Andre Harrison. Boyington will have to give up 20-percent of his purse to his opponent.

Gaethje and Firmino will anchor the two-hour NBC program starting at 4 p.m. ET. They will be joined on the network broadcast by welterweight champion Jon Fitch who is set to defend his title against Jake Shields and Marlon Moraes who will duel with debuting challenger Josenaldo Silva for the WSOF bantamweight championship.

UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Live Results and Fight Stats

WSOF 34: Gaethje vs. Firmino Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD

Lightweight Title Fight: Justin Gaethje (154.8) vs. Luiz Firmino (154.4)
Welterweight: Yushin “Thunder” Okami (170) vs. Paul Bradley (170.6)
Welterweight Title Fight: Jon Fitch (169.8) vs. Jake Shields (169.2)
Bantamweight Title Fight: Marlon Moraes (134.8) vs. Josenaldo Silva (134.2)

NBCSN Card

Middleweight Title Fight: David Branch (184.8) vs. Louis Taylor (185)
Heavyweight: Jared Rosholt (256.8) vs. Caio Alencar (252.8)
Light Heavyweight: Smealinho Rama (204.4) vs. Jake “The Honey Bear” Heun (205)

Prelim Card (WSOF.com)

Catchweight Fight: Shane Kruchten (149.6) vs. Jeremy Mahon (148.8)
Middleweight: Vagab Vagabov (185.8) vs. Bruno Santos (183)
Featherweight: Andre Harrison (145.2) vs. Bruce Boyington (147)
Welterweight: Tom Marcellino (166.4) vs. Matt Denning (170.4)

