Would Cris Cyborg Jump into Boxing Like Conor McGregor Did?

January 7, 2018
Featherweight champ Cris Cyborg scored the biggest victory over her career at UFC 219, when she earned a unanimous five-round decision over former bantmaweight titleholder Holly Holm in the event’s headlining bout.

It had been a long time coming, but Cyborg recounted the moment at the post-fight press conference, intimating that the whole of her career had led to that night.

Now that her rocky relationship with the UFC appears to be mostly in the past, Cyborg was asked, if the UFC moves ahead with boxing as Dana White intends, would she take an opportunity to jump into boxing if she were afforded a similar match-up to when Conor McGregor was allowed to box Floyd Mayweather.

               

