HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier vs Jon Jones UFC 200 NY Faceoff

featuredDana White Angling for Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier Rematch for UFC 214

featuredDana White: ‘Demetrious Johnson Could Be the GOAT’

Jon Jones - UFC 200

featuredExpect a More Mature Jon Jones in UFC Return

Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson Stakes Claim as Best Champion Ever (UFC on FOX 24 Results)

World Series of Fighting Morphs into $10 Million Professional Fighters League

April 19, 2017
1 Comment

The Professional Fighters League on Wednesday announced the formation of the world’s only mixed martial arts (MMA) league.  The new league will debut in January 2018 with a $10 million prize pool across seven weight classes.  The Professional Fighters League purchased the fighting operations and event infrastructure of the World Series of Fighting (WSOF) earlier this year. 

Russ Ramsey, Executive Chairman, Professional Fighters League, described the new league as a transformative moment for MMA: “The Professional Fighters League brings a proven sports format that fans love and athletes respect to MMA for the first time. Featuring a regular season, post-season, and championship structure, the launch of the Professional Fighters League continues the evolution of MMA into a professional, mass-market, prime-time sport for a global audience.”

Professional Fighters LeagueThe new league is open to all professional MMA fighters worldwide.  Fighters will participate in one of seven weight classes and compete in regularly scheduled fights throughout a season.  At the end of the regular season, fighters with the best records will advance to a “win-or-go-home” post-season playoff tournament.  Each tournament winner in the seven weight classes will be named the Professional Fighters League season champion and collect a $1 million cash prize. An additional $3 million will be shared between other regular season and playoff competitors.

The Professional Fighters League format gives every fighter an equal and fair shot, and provides fans the excitement and transparency of a true sport. 

TRENDING > ‘Do You Wanna Be a F—in’ Fighter?!’ (A TUF Look Back)

Ray Sefo, President, Fighting Operations, Professional Fighters League added: “All fighters deserve to control their own destiny, to win or lose on their own merits.  There are thousands of professional MMA fighters, and yet in the entire history of the sport, only a handful of these athletes have ever fought for $1 million.  We are proud to offer that opportunity to every fighter in the Professional Fighters League.” 

The new league will also deliver a more accessible, engaging and innovative experience for new and current fans of MMA.  

Carlos Silva, President, Event Production and Business Operations, Professional Fighters League said: “Our experience and product – in the arena, on TV, and through digital – will connect MMA fans to our fighters and the sport they love in unique and innovative ways.  Over the coming months, we’ll be announcing more details on how we’re transforming the MMA experience for fighters and fans.”

(Courtesy of mmaworldseries)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Dana White

‘Do You Wanna Be a F—in’ Fi...

Apr 19, 2017No Comments117 Views

It was the question that altered the course of UFC history, "Do you wanna be a f---in' fighter?!"

Final Bellator 178: Straus ...

Bellator 178 on Friday features the fourth clash between

Apr 19, 2017

UFC on FOX 24 Fight Motion:...

Take a slow motion trip through some of the

Apr 19, 2017
TUF 25 Top 8 Finishes video

Check Out the Top 8 Finishe...

Check out the top 8 finishes from the fighters

Apr 19, 2017
  • InTheColosseumTonight

    I hope this ends up as awesome as it sounds, wsof was always the b league to be.

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA