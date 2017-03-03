Woodley vs. Thompson Gets Green Light, but Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson Canceled (UFC 209 Weigh-in Results)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 3, 2017
The rematch between UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson is set following Friday’s early morning, official weigh-in event in Las Vegas. The UF 209 co-main event, however, has been scratched.

Tyron Woodley UFC 209Woodley and Thompson first fought at UFC 205 in New York last November, but the fight ended in a majority draw, so they’ll run it back at UFC 209 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Neither fighter had any issues making weight, but co-main event fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov did. 

Nurmagomedov was taken to the hospital Thursday Stephen Thompson UFC 209evening due to weight management medical issues. Though everyone was holding out hope that he might be able to continue, UFC officials announced during the final minutes of the weigh-in that he would not be allowed to fight. 

Nurmagomedov’s opponent, Tony Ferguson, had no issues making weight. He stepped on the scale at 154.5 pounds, but the bout was canceled.

None of the other fighters had any issues on the scale.

UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson II Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 pm ET on Pay-Per-View)

  • Tyron Woodley (170) vs. Stephen Thompson (169)
  • Khabib Nurmagomedov (—) vs. Tony Ferguson (154.5)*
  • Rashad Evans (185) vs. Daniel Kelly (186)
  • Lando Vannata (156) vs. David Teymur (156)
  • Alistair Overeem (256) vs. Mark Hunt (265)

Prelims (8 pm ET on FS1)

  • Mark Godbeer (241.5) vs. Daniel Spitz (240)
  • Marcin Tybura (251.5) vs. Luis Henrique (248.5)
  • Darren Elkins (145.5) vs. Mirsad Bektic (145)
  • Luke Sanders (135) vs. Iuri Alcântara (135.5)

Prelims (6:30 pm  ET on UFC Fight Pass)

  • Tyson Pedro (205) vs. Paul Craig (204)
  • Amanda Cooper (116) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (115.5)
  • Albert Morales (135.5) vs. Andre Soukhamthath (136)

*Nurmagomedov did not weigh-in, the fight was canceled

