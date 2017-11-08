‘Wonderboy’ Pumps the Brakes on Rumored Fight Against Darren Till

               

November 8, 2017
UFC president Dana White announced a new welterweight matchup late Tuesday night in Los Angeles but there’s only one problem — he forgot to tell the fighters.

The proposed fight would pit former title contender Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson against rising star Darren Till in a main event matchup at UFC Fight Night in February with the card being shifted from Orlando to England. The idea was to maximize Till’s popularity in his home country, fresh off a knockout win against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in October.

Unfortunately, Thompson tells MMAWeekly that he was never offered or accepted a fight with Till and getting bombarded with messages about the rumored matchup was the first time he had heard about it.

“Never agreed to fight Till at all,” Thompson wrote in a text message.

Sources had previously told MMAWeekly that Thompson suffered a thumb injury during his win against Jorge Masvidal this past weekend at UFC 217 in New York and the timeline for his recovery and return hadn’t even been discussed yet.

Of course, the UFC has announced fights in the past that were far from signed, sealed and delivered and it appears White may have jumped the gun on this potential matchup as well.

It’s not to say “Wonderboy” will never fight Till but as of right now that matchup is far from official.

The UFC never made any official announcement regarding the matchup or the card outside of White’s statement on Tuesday.

