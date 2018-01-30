Women’s Strawweight MMA Top 10 Rankings (115-pound limit)

The MMAWeekly.com rankings list the Top 10 MMA fighters from around the world in each of the most widely accepted weight classes, as well as a Top 10 mixed pound-for-pound list ranking the best male and female fighters.

Rose Namajunas shocked the world when she upset then-UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk to claim the top spot in the Women’s Strawweight MMA Top 10 Rankings. It wasn’t like Namajunas wasn’t a known commodity – she had already defeated the likes of Michelle Waterson, Tecia Torres, Paige VanZant, and Angela Hill – but Jedrzejczyk is so good, few gave Namajunas much of a chance.

Now that she’s claimed the top spot, Namajunas will have to prove she deserves to hold it when she rematches Jedrzejczyk in the UFC 223 co-main event in early April in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Taken into consideration are a fighter’s performance in addition to win-loss record, head-to-head and common opponents, difficulty of opponents, and numerous other factors in what is the most comprehensive rankings system in the sport. The divisional rankings put a particular emphasis on recent results, while a fighter’s career, particularly if he or she has fought in multiple weight classes, adds considerable weight to the pound-for-pound ranking.

Fighters who are currently serving a drug-related suspension are not eligible for MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration until they have fought one time after the completion of said suspension.

Though we don’t have a strict timeline for fighters to compete, an athlete’s inactivity can also have an effect upon his or her MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration.

Women’s Strawweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

Rose Namajunas Joanna Jedrzejczyk Jessica Andrade Tecia Torres Claudia Gadelha Karolina Kowalkiewicz Carla Esparza Felice Herrig Maryna Moroz Nina Ansaroff

Men’s MMA Top 10 Rankings

Women’s MMA Top 10 Rankings