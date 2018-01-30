Women’s Strawweight MMA Top 10 Rankings (115-pound limit)

The MMAWeekly.com rankings list the Top 10 MMA fighters from around the world in each of the most widely accepted weight classes, as well as a Top 10 mixed pound-for-pound list ranking the best male and female fighters.
Rose Namajunas shocked the world when she upset then-UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk to claim the top spot in the Women’s Strawweight MMA Top 10 Rankings. It wasn’t like Namajunas wasn’t a known commodity – she had already defeated the likes of Michelle Waterson, Tecia Torres, Paige VanZant, and Angela Hill – but Jedrzejczyk is so good, few gave Namajunas much of a chance.
Now that she’s claimed the top spot, Namajunas will have to prove she deserves to hold it when she rematches Jedrzejczyk in the UFC 223 co-main event in early April in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Taken into consideration are a fighter’s performance in addition to win-loss record, head-to-head and common opponents, difficulty of opponents, and numerous other factors in what is the most comprehensive rankings system in the sport. The divisional rankings put a particular emphasis on recent results, while a fighter’s career, particularly if he or she has fought in multiple weight classes, adds considerable weight to the pound-for-pound ranking.
Fighters who are currently serving a drug-related suspension are not eligible for MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration until they have fought one time after the completion of said suspension.
Though we don’t have a strict timeline for fighters to compete, an athlete’s inactivity can also have an effect upon his or her MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration.
Women’s Strawweight MMA Top 10 Rankings
- Rose Namajunas
- Joanna Jedrzejczyk
- Jessica Andrade
- Tecia Torres
- Claudia Gadelha
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz
- Carla Esparza
- Felice Herrig
- Maryna Moroz
- Nina Ansaroff