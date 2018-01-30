Women’s Bantamweight MMA Top 10 Rankings (135-pound limit)

The MMAWeekly.com rankings list the Top 10 MMA fighters from around the world in each of the most widely accepted weight classes, as well as a Top 10 mixed pound-for-pound list ranking the best male and female fighters.

Having won her last six fights, UFC women’s bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes takes the top spot in the Women’s Bantamweight MMA Top 10 Rankings. Nunes has rolled over the top of the division, defeating the likes of Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, and Sara McMann, as well as twice defeating Valentina Shevchenko.

Like many other UFC titleholders, Nunes is currently angling for a champion vs. champion fight in her next bout with UFC women’s featherweight champ Cris “Cyborg” Justino.

Taken into consideration are a fighter’s performance in addition to win-loss record, head-to-head and common opponents, difficulty of opponents, and numerous other factors in what is the most comprehensive rankings system in the sport. The divisional rankings put a particular emphasis on recent results, while a fighter’s career, particularly if he or she has fought in multiple weight classes, adds considerable weight to the pound-for-pound ranking.

Fighters who are currently serving a drug-related suspension are not eligible for MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration until they have fought one time after the completion of said suspension.

Though we don’t have a strict timeline for fighters to compete, an athlete’s inactivity can also have an effect upon his or her MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration.

Amanda Nunes Valentina Shevchenko Germaine de Randamie Holly Holm Raquel Pennington Julianna Pena Ketlen Vieira Cat Zingano Sarah Kaufman Tonya Evinger

