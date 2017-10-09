               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tony Ferguson UFC 216

featuredTony Ferguson Tops UFC 216 Payroll Over Demetrious Johnson’s Record-Setting Win

featuredDana White Denies Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz Trilogy in the Works

featuredTony Ferguson Wins Interim Lightweight Title at UFC 216, Unleashes on Conor McGregor

featuredDemetrious Johnson Makes History with Incredible Finish (UFC 216 Results)

WME-IMG is No More as UFC Owners Rebrand Under New Company Name

October 9, 2017
NoNo Comments

WME-IMG — the owners of the UFC — have formed a new holding company called ‘Endeavor’ that will now serve as the umbrella organization over all of the brands under their portfolio.

The announcement was made on Monday.

“WME-IMG represented a pivotal moment in our company’s history, but it does not accurately reflect the extent of our diversity or indicate where we’re headed,” Ari Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavor said in a statement. “In creating Endeavor, we now have a holding company that represents the very definition of the word itself, constantly striving to push boundaries on behalf of our clients and owned properties.”

Endeavor is the same name of Emanuel’s previous talent agency that he formed after leaving ICM Partners. Emanuel later orchestrated a merger with the William Morris Agency before he rebranded the company William Morris Endeavor. The fictionalized version of the events actually unfolded in the HBO series “Entourage” over several seasons.

Emanuel and his co-CEO Patrick Whitesell then enveloped another agency called International Management Group (IMG), which then formed the label WME-IMG.

This new holding company will contain all of the same brands as before now all under one umbrella as ‘Endeavor’.

Endeavor will include WME, a top Hollywood agency representing talent from film, television, sports, music and books, IMG; an agency working with sports, fashion, and media, as well as the UFC, Professional Bull Riders, the Miss Universe pageant and several other holdings as well.

Emanuel and Whitesell will remain the co-CEO’s over Endeavor under this new holding company.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA