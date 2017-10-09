WME-IMG is No More as UFC Owners Rebrand Under New Company Name

WME-IMG — the owners of the UFC — have formed a new holding company called ‘Endeavor’ that will now serve as the umbrella organization over all of the brands under their portfolio.

The announcement was made on Monday.

“WME-IMG represented a pivotal moment in our company’s history, but it does not accurately reflect the extent of our diversity or indicate where we’re headed,” Ari Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavor said in a statement. “In creating Endeavor, we now have a holding company that represents the very definition of the word itself, constantly striving to push boundaries on behalf of our clients and owned properties.”

Endeavor is the same name of Emanuel’s previous talent agency that he formed after leaving ICM Partners. Emanuel later orchestrated a merger with the William Morris Agency before he rebranded the company William Morris Endeavor. The fictionalized version of the events actually unfolded in the HBO series “Entourage” over several seasons.

Emanuel and his co-CEO Patrick Whitesell then enveloped another agency called International Management Group (IMG), which then formed the label WME-IMG.

This new holding company will contain all of the same brands as before now all under one umbrella as ‘Endeavor’.

Endeavor will include WME, a top Hollywood agency representing talent from film, television, sports, music and books, IMG; an agency working with sports, fashion, and media, as well as the UFC, Professional Bull Riders, the Miss Universe pageant and several other holdings as well.

Emanuel and Whitesell will remain the co-CEO’s over Endeavor under this new holding company.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram