HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor and Dana White

featuredDana White Inks Conor McGregor for Floyd Mayweather Bout

Amanda Nunes

featuredAmanda Nunes Hints at New UFC 213 Main Event, and It’s Not Her Fight

Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping

featuredMichael Bisping Says Georges St-Pierre Cancellation is News to Him

Luke Rockhold - UFC 199

featuredLuke Rockhold to Dana White: ‘Think Before You Run Your Mouth’

With Michael Bisping Sidelined, UFC May Make Interim Title Fight

May 19, 2017
No Comments

With UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping still not recovered from a knee injury, UFC officials are considering an interim middleweight title fight for this summer.

Bisping was initially slated to put his belt on the line against returning former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre. UFC president Dana White had been hopeful the fight would happen at UFC 213 on July 8 in Las Vegas. That possibility slid away and then St-Pierre said he wouldn’t be ready to fight until at least November.

At that point, White said that he decided to scrap the fight altogether and would put Bisping up against No. 1 contender Yoel Romero.

Following that statement, Bisping revealed on his podcast that his knee injury still hadn’t fully healed and he would rather continue to wait for St-Pierre than to fight Romero.

It has now been more than seven months since Bisping last defended the belt. If he isn’t going to be ready to fight this summer, White told ESPN that he is considering an interim title fight between Romero and No. 3 ranked Robert Whittaker.

“We’re trying to put together that Bisping-Romero fight,” White said. “If [Bisping] can’t fight this summer, we’ll probably create an interim title between Romero and Robert Whittaker.”

Romero (13-1) is riding an eight-fight winning streak in which he has knocked out six of his opponents. He has been waiting in the wings for Bisping since November, but has said that he’d be willing to fight if the UFC put an interim belt on the line.

TRENDING > Amanda Nunes Wants UFC Featherweight Belt, but Won’t Fight Cris Cyborg

If he gets his wish, Romero will likely face Whittaker (18-4), who is in the midst of a seven-fight winning streak, and is undefeated in his six fights since moving up to middleweight. He is coming off of a TKO stoppage of former Strikeforce champion Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, someone that even Romero was unable to finish.

Even though Bisping said he would want to wait for St-Pierre, there are now no guarantees that fight will happen. White hasn’t publicly delved deep into the matter, but told ESPN that when St-Pierre is ready to return, he was now likely to face whomever holds the UFC welterweight title at the time. Tyron Woodley is the current titleholder.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Daniel Cormier Responds to Jon Jones Saying H...

May 19, 2017No Comments16 Views

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former titleholder Jon Jones have a storied history. Jones holds a win over Cormier.

UFC 212 Loses a Bout Due to...

An injury has forced a fight to drop off

May 19, 2017

Knockout Radio Replay: Tim ...

Join Knockout Radio for their show with Tim Boetsch,

May 19, 2017

Chad Curry Says He Can Pick...

Chad Curry (8-1) will look to build a winning

May 19, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA