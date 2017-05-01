HOT OFF THE WIRE
With Germaine de Randamie in Limbo, Cris Cyborg Calls Out Megan Anderson

May 1, 2017
Cris “Cyborg” Justino wants nothing more than to fight at UFC 214 on July 29. The UFC certainly wants her to fight then as well. The question now is: who would she fight? 

“We are not sure who I am going to fight at UFC 214,” Cyborg told TheMacLife recently. “I am still hoping to fight Germaine (de Randamie) at UFC Anaheim, but we are seeing more and more rumors that she is going to be taking some time off and with the UFC where there is smoke there is usually fire.

“I don’t think she is avoiding me, but I think fighting is not a priority for her right now.”

Megan Anderson and Cris CyborgDe Randamie’s manager, Brian Butler-Au of Suckerpunch Entertainment confirmed as much to MMAJunkie recently. 

“She’s got things going on at home and stuff going on at police academy,” said Butler-Au. “The UFC’s aware of it, and we are working through it. That’s all I can say at the moment.”

With de Randamie on the sidelines for now, Cyborg has shifted her attention to Invicta FC featherweight champion Megan Anderson, who claimed the belt after Cyborg had vacated the position.

“If GDR is not able to fight UFC 214, I think it would be a great opportunity for the UFC to sign another featherweight to the promotion. With Julia Budd already signed to Bellator, it would be a great opportunity for the UFC to bring Megan Anderson into the promotion from Invicta.”

Anderson agrees. She was a guest on The MMA Hour on Monday, indicating should would gladly accept a fight with Cyborg, even at UFC 214 in Cyborg’s backyard of Anaheim, Calif.

“I feel like that’s the fight that should have been matched for the title. Why not? Let’s fight July 29,” said Anderson. “I think I’m the only one that can beat her.”

Cyborg joined Anderson on The MMA Hour, neither backing down from the fight. So now the ball is in the UFC’s court. They just have to want to make it happen. 

“I feel like this is the fight that should have happened,” said Anderson. “Now is the time. If Germaine isn’t going to be able to do it, let’s crown the people’s champ.”

