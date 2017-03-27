HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg

featuredCris Cyborg Vacates Invicta FC Belt, Issues UFC Champion Ultimatum

Conor McGregor - UFC 202

featuredConor McGregor Scores Drastically Reduced Punishment for Bottle Throwing Melee

featuredJon ‘War Machine’ Koppenhaver Convicted on 29 Counts, Could Face Life in Prison

featuredChael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva Headlines Bellator Return to Pay-Per-View

With Cris Cyborg Out of the Way, Megan Anderson Claims Undisputed Invicta FC Title

March 27, 2017
1 Comment

With Cris “Cyborg” Justino out of the way, Megan Anderson has been elevated to undisputed Invicta FC featherweight champion.

Cyborg vacated the Invicta FC featherweight championship last week after going more than a year without defending it. During that span, she fought twice under the UFC banner, both times at a catchweight in Brazil. Now that the promotion that has her under contract, the UFC, has opened up the women’s featherweight division, Cyborg is ready to plow forward in the Octagon.

Megan Anderson vs Charmaine Tweet - Invicta FC 21“After my two fights in Brazil, I would like to fight in the USA. July 29, UFC will be in south California, and I would like to fight in my backyard in America in Anaheim, Calif.,” Cyborg said in a video announcing that she had vacated her Invicta title. “I hope your hand is healthy enough to accept my challenge.”

UFC officials have not commented on what is next for Cyborg, but her move defines the title picture at Invicta, where Anderson was glad to finally have a clear view.

“I’m definitely excited. I think it needed to happen when Cris moved to the UFC, but I’m glad that it’s happened now and it’s all cleared up,” Anderson said during Saturday night’s Invicta FC 22 broadcast on UFC Fight Pass. She became the Invicta FC interim featherweight champion by defeating Charmaine Tweet in January.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre Knew Yoel Romero and Jacare Souza Would Be Pissed

Anderson still doesn’t know when she’ll be back in the cage, but she’s champing at the bit to put her new unified version of the belt on the line.

“(I want to fight) as soon as they’ll have me,” said Anderson. “I’d love to get back in and fight again, hopefully soon. That’s up to the team here at Invicta and what they want next for me.”

(Photo courtesy of Invicta FC)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

LFA 10: Heinisch vs. Rota Gets Huge, 7-Fight ...

Mar 27, 2017No Comments31 Views

Legacy Fighting Alliance is going all-in with a huge, seven-fight main card for LFA 10: Heinisch vs. Rota in April.

Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Has Pointe...

Dana White and Conor McGregor have made poignant comments

Mar 27, 2017
Nick Diaz

Nick Diaz is the Latest UFC...

Nick Diaz hasn't fought in more than two years,

Mar 27, 2017

Tyron Woodley: UFC Matchmak...

Every professional sport teeters on the fine line that

Mar 27, 2017
  • Jess Fenchley

    Who?

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA