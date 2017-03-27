With Cris Cyborg Out of the Way, Megan Anderson Claims Undisputed Invicta FC Title

With Cris “Cyborg” Justino out of the way, Megan Anderson has been elevated to undisputed Invicta FC featherweight champion.

Cyborg vacated the Invicta FC featherweight championship last week after going more than a year without defending it. During that span, she fought twice under the UFC banner, both times at a catchweight in Brazil. Now that the promotion that has her under contract, the UFC, has opened up the women’s featherweight division, Cyborg is ready to plow forward in the Octagon.

“After my two fights in Brazil, I would like to fight in the USA. July 29, UFC will be in south California, and I would like to fight in my backyard in America in Anaheim, Calif.,” Cyborg said in a video announcing that she had vacated her Invicta title. “I hope your hand is healthy enough to accept my challenge.”

UFC officials have not commented on what is next for Cyborg, but her move defines the title picture at Invicta, where Anderson was glad to finally have a clear view.

“I’m definitely excited. I think it needed to happen when Cris moved to the UFC, but I’m glad that it’s happened now and it’s all cleared up,” Anderson said during Saturday night’s Invicta FC 22 broadcast on UFC Fight Pass. She became the Invicta FC interim featherweight champion by defeating Charmaine Tweet in January.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre Knew Yoel Romero and Jacare Souza Would Be Pissed

Anderson still doesn’t know when she’ll be back in the cage, but she’s champing at the bit to put her new unified version of the belt on the line.

“(I want to fight) as soon as they’ll have me,” said Anderson. “I’d love to get back in and fight again, hopefully soon. That’s up to the team here at Invicta and what they want next for me.”

(Photo courtesy of Invicta FC)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram