HOT OFF THE WIRE
Vasyl Lomachenko vs Walters

hot-sauce-featuredWith Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi on the Skids, Vasyl Lomachenko Offers Hi-Tech Solution

Brock Lesnar UFC 91

hot-sauce-featuredRandy Couture: Jon Jones Has to be Able to Survive Brock Lesnar’s Size

Snoop Dogg trash talks Daniel Cormier

hot-sauce-featuredJon Jones’ No. 1 Fan, Snoop Dogg, Says Daniel Cormier was ‘Crying Like a Bitch’

Paulie Malignaggi

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor Sparring Partner Paulie Malignaggie Angry, Feels Exploited

With Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi on the Skids, Vasyl Lomachenko Offers Hi-Tech Solution

August 8, 2017
NoNo Comments

Well, that didn’t take long. 

With Conor McGregor and boxer Paulie Malignaggi parting ways last week after a very public feud erupted between the two over sparring, McGregor may be in need of another sparring partner to help him prepare for his Aug. 26 showdown with Floyd Mayweather.

Enter Vasyl Lomachenko

The 29 year-old boxer has rocketed to the limelight in the world of pugilism. He’s 9-1 as a professional, but has already held titles in two division, and is the current WBO Super Featherweight division. 

With Malignaggi exiting McGregor’s camp, Lomenchenko has jumped at the opportunity to try and fill the gap, taking to Twitter to offer up his services as a sparring partner for the Irishman.

No word yet from “The Notorious” if he wants to go “Hi-Tech.” <– Lame pun intended.

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 215: Edmonton
UFC Fight Night 116
UFC Fight Night Japan
UFC 216
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA