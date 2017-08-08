With Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi on the Skids, Vasyl Lomachenko Offers Hi-Tech Solution

Well, that didn’t take long.

With Conor McGregor and boxer Paulie Malignaggi parting ways last week after a very public feud erupted between the two over sparring, McGregor may be in need of another sparring partner to help him prepare for his Aug. 26 showdown with Floyd Mayweather.

Enter Vasyl Lomachenko.

The 29 year-old boxer has rocketed to the limelight in the world of pugilism. He’s 9-1 as a professional, but has already held titles in two division, and is the current WBO Super Featherweight division.

With Malignaggi exiting McGregor’s camp, Lomenchenko has jumped at the opportunity to try and fill the gap, taking to Twitter to offer up his services as a sparring partner for the Irishman.

No word yet from “The Notorious” if he wants to go “Hi-Tech.” <– Lame pun intended.

. @TheNotoriousMMA need another sparring partner to test your skills against? ………………. — Hi-Tech Lomachenko (@VasylLomachenko) August 8, 2017

