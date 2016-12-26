With Cain Velasquez Out, Fabricio Werdum Wants Championship Rematch

With his planned UFC 207 bout with Cain Velasquez canceled, Fabricio Werdum quickly shifted his focus to another rematch, one with current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Werdum had planned on facing Velasquez at Friday’s event in Las Vegas, but the Nevada Athletic Commission’s concern over Velasquez’s sciatic nerve condition nixed the bout. The commission informed the UFC on Saturday that it had deemed Velasquez “unfit to fight.”

The UFC, in turn, pulled Werdum from the card. Shortly after that fight fell apart, Werdum shifted his focus to a rematch with Miocic, who knocked Werdum out in May to take the belt.

Miocic has since defeated Alistair Overeem, while Werdum beat Travis Browne. Both fights occurred at UFC 203 in September. Neither man has fought since.

Só digo uma coisa! Vai acontecer! #2017 @stipemiocicufc I just have one thing to say. This MUST happen! @canalcombateoficial @ufc @mmafightingdotcom @mmajunkie A photo posted by Fabricio Werdum (@werdum) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:47pm PST

