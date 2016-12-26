With Cain Velasquez Out, Fabricio Werdum Wants Championship Rematch

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 26, 2016
With his planned UFC 207 bout with Cain Velasquez canceled, Fabricio Werdum quickly shifted his focus to another rematch, one with current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Werdum had planned on facing Velasquez at Friday’s event in Las Vegas, but the Nevada Athletic Commission’s concern over Velasquez’s sciatic nerve condition nixed the bout. The commission informed the UFC on Saturday that it had deemed Velasquez “unfit to fight.”

The UFC, in turn, pulled Werdum from the card. Shortly after that fight fell apart, Werdum shifted his focus to a rematch with Miocic, who knocked Werdum out in May to take the belt.

Miocic has since defeated Alistair Overeem, while Werdum beat Travis Browne. Both fights occurred at UFC 203 in September. Neither man has fought since.  

  • deepgrim

    how about a junior dos santos rematch

  • McGraw

    LOL, getting a title shot by beating travis browne again? nah I don’t think so. How bout rematching JDS or fighting Rothwell? A win over them might garner a title shot.

               

