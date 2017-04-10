Wilson Reis Sinks Choke Against Hector Sandoval (UFC on FOX 24 Free Fight)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 10, 2017
Watch Wilson Reis‘ victory over Hector Sandoval at UFC 201. Reis takes on Demetrious Johnson for the flyweight title at UFC on FOX 24 on Saturday in Kansas City.

