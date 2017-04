Wilson Reis Fighting for History at UFC on FOX 24

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Wilson Reis is preparing to face UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson at UFC on FOX 24 in Kansas City. Ahead of Saturday’s showdown, Reis talked about his path to the title, how the fight centers on history, and more.

