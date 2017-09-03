Will Yana Kunitskaya Chase Tonya Evinger to the UFC?

Newly crowned Invicta FC bantamweight champion Yana Kunitskaya won the previously vacant title on Aug. 31 by defeating Raquel Pa’aluhi by unanimous decision in the Invicta FC 25 main event. Before leaving Tachi Palace in Leemoore, Calif., Kunitskaya revealed who she’d like to face in her next fight.

“Foxy” called out former champion Tonya Evinger. The two have fought twice before. Kunitskaya initially defeated Evinger by submission in November 2016, but the result was overturned due to controversial call by the referee. They rematched at Invicta FC 22 in February with Evinger defeating Kunitskaya by submission. Evinger then relinquished the belt was signed by the UFC to face Cris “Cyborg” in for the 145-pound belt at UFC 214.

“I want a rematch against Tonya Evinger, but she’s not fighting in the UFC,” said Kunitskaya. “Maybe in the UFC we can make this rematch because I believe that I’m a better.”

(Courtesy of UFC)

