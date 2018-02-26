Will Jon Jones Be Arrested This Year? There Are Betting Odds for That

Okay, so former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is currently ineligible to set foot in the Octagon. But if you just can’t get enough of wagering on Jones, or if the odds just aren’t that beneficial for you to lay down money when he does fight, you can still scratch that wager itch with Jones.
BetDSI Sportsbook, which regularly lays odds on fights, is offering prop odds on the future of Jon Jones.
Clients can wager on the result of his hearing, which takes place Tuesday, Feb. 27. Also available on the odds board is Jones’ next opponent, whether or not he’ll fight in the UFC this year, or even if he’ll be arrested.
Additionally, below are updated odds for the Bellator MMA World Grand Prix via BetDSI.eu.
TRENDING > Dana White Believes Nick Diaz is Finally Ready to Fight Again
Result of Jon Jones’ CSAC Hearing for UFC 214 Failed Drug Test
- 8 months to 1-year suspension +275
- 13 months to 3-year suspension +325
- 4-year suspension +1000
- 6-month suspension +1150
- Any other suspension length +5000
- No suspension +10000
Will Jon Jones compete in a 2018 UFC event?
- Yes -115
- No -115
Will Jon Jones ever compete in another UFC event?
- Yes -9000
- No +4500
Will Jon Jones be arrested in 2018?
- Yes +3500
- No -7000
Jon Jones’ next opponent
- Daniel Cormier +175
- Alexander Gustafsson +300
- Stipe Miocic +350
- Francis Ngannou +700
- Cain Velasquez +900
- Volkan Oezdemir +950
- Jimi Manuwa +1500
- Fabricio Werdum +2000
- Misha Cirkunov +3500
- Glover Teixeira +5000
- Alistair Overeem +5000
- Field (Any fighter not listed) +5500
Odds to win Bellator MMA World Grand Prix
- Ryan Bader +185
- Matt Mitrione +325
- Frank Mir +450
- Muhammed Lawal +850
- Fedor Emelianenko +950
- Chael Sonnen +950
- Field (Any Other Fighter) +1050