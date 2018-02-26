HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones - UFC 200

hot-sauce-featuredWill Jon Jones Be Arrested This Year? There Are Betting Odds for That

hot-sauce-featuredFighters React to Jeremy Stephens’ Finish of Josh Emmett at UFC on FOX 28

Yancy Medeiros hugging Cerrone's grandma

hot-sauce-featuredYancy Medeiros Got TKO’d and Then Hugged it Out… With Cowboy’s Grandma!

Donald Cerrone - UFC 206

hot-sauce-featuredDonald Cerrone Tying Records, Taking Names, and Igniting the Twitterati

Will Jon Jones Be Arrested This Year? There Are Betting Odds for That

February 26, 2018
NoNo Comments

Okay, so former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is currently ineligible to set foot in the Octagon. But if you just can’t get enough of wagering on Jones, or if the odds just aren’t that beneficial for you to lay down money when he does fight, you can still scratch that wager itch with Jones.

Jon Jones UFC 214 workout scrumBetDSI Sportsbook, which regularly lays odds on fights, is offering prop odds on the future of Jon Jones.

Clients can wager on the result of his hearing, which takes place Tuesday, Feb. 27. Also available on the odds board is Jones’ next opponent, whether or not he’ll fight in the UFC this year, or even if he’ll be arrested.

Additionally, below are updated odds for the Bellator MMA World Grand Prix via BetDSI.eu.

TRENDING > Dana White Believes Nick Diaz is Finally Ready to Fight Again

Result of Jon Jones’ CSAC Hearing for UFC 214 Failed Drug Test

  • 8 months to 1-year suspension +275
  • 13 months to 3-year suspension +325
  • 4-year suspension +1000
  • 6-month suspension +1150
  • Any other suspension length +5000
  • No suspension +10000 

Will Jon Jones compete in a 2018 UFC event?

  • Yes -115
  • No -115

Will Jon Jones ever compete in another UFC event?

  • Yes -9000
  • No +4500

Will Jon Jones be arrested in 2018?

  • Yes +3500
  • No -7000

Jon Jones’ next opponent

  • Daniel Cormier +175
  • Alexander Gustafsson +300
  • Stipe Miocic +350
  • Francis Ngannou +700
  • Cain Velasquez +900
  • Volkan Oezdemir +950
  • Jimi Manuwa +1500
  • Fabricio Werdum +2000
  • Misha Cirkunov +3500
  • Glover Teixeira +5000
  • Alistair Overeem +5000
  • Field (Any fighter not listed) +5500

Odds to win Bellator MMA World Grand Prix

  • Ryan Bader +185
  • Matt Mitrione +325
  • Frank Mir +450
  • Muhammed Lawal +850
  • Fedor Emelianenko +950
  • Chael Sonnen +950
  • Field (Any Other Fighter) +1050

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA