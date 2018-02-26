Will Jon Jones Be Arrested This Year? There Are Betting Odds for That

Okay, so former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is currently ineligible to set foot in the Octagon. But if you just can’t get enough of wagering on Jones, or if the odds just aren’t that beneficial for you to lay down money when he does fight, you can still scratch that wager itch with Jones.

BetDSI Sportsbook, which regularly lays odds on fights, is offering prop odds on the future of Jon Jones.

Clients can wager on the result of his hearing, which takes place Tuesday, Feb. 27. Also available on the odds board is Jones’ next opponent, whether or not he’ll fight in the UFC this year, or even if he’ll be arrested.

Additionally, below are updated odds for the Bellator MMA World Grand Prix via BetDSI.eu.

Result of Jon Jones’ CSAC Hearing for UFC 214 Failed Drug Test

8 months to 1-year suspension +275

13 months to 3-year suspension +325

4-year suspension +1000

6-month suspension +1150

Any other suspension length +5000

No suspension +10000

Will Jon Jones compete in a 2018 UFC event?

Yes -115

No -115

Will Jon Jones ever compete in another UFC event?

Yes -9000

No +4500

Will Jon Jones be arrested in 2018?

Yes +3500

No -7000

Jon Jones’ next opponent

Daniel Cormier +175

Alexander Gustafsson +300

Stipe Miocic +350

Francis Ngannou +700

Cain Velasquez +900

Volkan Oezdemir +950

Jimi Manuwa +1500

Fabricio Werdum +2000

Misha Cirkunov +3500

Glover Teixeira +5000

Alistair Overeem +5000

Field (Any fighter not listed) +5500

Odds to win Bellator MMA World Grand Prix