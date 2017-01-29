Will Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Happen? ‘Absolutely,’ Says Boxing Great

Conor McGregor said during a 60-minute pay-view-view interview on Saturday that his next fight will be a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. While the fight still faces several hurdles, including McGregor’s exclusivity with the UFC, Mayweather responded with a very confident “absolutely” when asked by Jim Gray later in the evening on Showtime if the fight will happen.

“Can we make this fight happen? Absolutely,” Mayweather said. “That’s what everyone wants to see and of course Showtime is the biggest and the best in the business so hopefully a Showtime pay-per-view, we can make it happen.”

You can catch the interview between Mayweather and Gray below. To the footage!