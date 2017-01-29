HOT OFF THE WIRE

hot-sauce-featuredWill Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Happen? ‘Absolutely,’ Says Boxing Great

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor Drops F-Bombs on UFC, Floyd Mayweather, Entire Universe

hot-sauce-featuredWatch Joanna Jedrzejczyk Knock Out the Mascot from the Denver Nuggets

hot-sauce-featuredWho Needs Boxing? Ronda Rousey is Packing

Will Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Happen? ‘Absolutely,’ Says Boxing Great

January 29, 2017
No Comments

Conor McGregor said during a 60-minute pay-view-view interview on Saturday that his next fight will be a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. While the fight still faces several hurdles, including McGregor’s exclusivity with the UFC, Mayweather responded with a very confident “absolutely” when asked by Jim Gray later in the evening on Showtime if the fight will happen.

“Can we make this fight happen? Absolutely,” Mayweather said. “That’s what everyone wants to see and of course Showtime is the biggest and the best in the business so hopefully a Showtime pay-per-view, we can make it happen.”

ALSO READ: Dana White Says Conor McGregor Butting Heads with UFC Would Be an Epic Fall

You can catch the interview between Mayweather and Gray below. To the footage!

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Related Article

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

Dana White Says Conor McGregor Butting Heads ...

Jan 29, 20171 Comment43 Views

UFC President Dana White on Saturday continued his stand in saying that a fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. is unlikely to ever happen.

Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko: ̵...

With her win over Julianna Pena at UFC on

Jan 29, 2017
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal: ‘I Lo...

Jorge Masvidal had no question that his fight with

Jan 29, 2017

UFC on Fox 23: Gate and Att...

UFC president Dana White announced the attendance and gate

Jan 29, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA