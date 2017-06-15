Will Conor McGregor Return to the UFC After Floyd Mayweather Fight?
Dana White and Leonard Ellerbe from Floyd Mayweather‘s team address whether Conor McGregor will fight again after the Mayweather fight and, if he does, when.
