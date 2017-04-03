HOT OFF THE WIRE
Will Conor McGregor Fight in the UFC Again?

April 3, 2017
1 Comment

Many have questioned whether or not we’ll ever see UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in the Octagon again, especially if he gets the blockbuster boxing match he desires with Floyd Mayweather.

One man who has a little better insight into the situation than most is his longtime teammate and training partner Gunnar Nelson. He believes that we will see McGregor in the Octagon again… if the circumstances are right.

“It will depend on certain things,” Nelson said in an interview with ESPN. “Money is not the only thing he cares about, at all. He does care about it a lot, but if a fight excites him and he thinks it’s a great challenge — if it’s making history and all that kind of stuff — he’ll do it.”

Knowing that about McGregor, it’s not at all surprising that the UFC’s first dual-division champion would want to put himself up against one of the greatest boxers of all time.

A boxing match with Mayweather ticks off all the boxes.

Big money? Check. A blockbuster bout with Mayweather would be the biggest payday for McGregor — or any other UFC fighter — ever. 

A great challenge? Check. While McGregor’s fighting skills include boxing, he hasn’t had the need or the time to refine his boxing skills to the minute detail that Mayweather has. 

Making history? Check. Never have two combat sports athletes of differing disciplines at such an elite level competed on such a monstrous stage.

Whether or not the Mayweather bout comes together, we likely haven’t seen the last of McGregor, who is currently on paternity leave, preparing for the birth of his first child.

“He needs to keep himself busy in some way because he’s a pretty hyper guy,” Nelson continued. “He’s not just sitting around the house. If he wouldn’t have anything to do, he’d probably be up to no good. He’ll always figure something out. He needs excitement.”

  • TheCerealKiller

    Defend the belt or strip him. It’s already a joke.

               

