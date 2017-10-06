Will Brooks vs. Nik Lentz Scrapped from UFC 216 Fight Card

UFC 216 has lost a fight just over 24-hours away from the event.

Lightweight fighter Nik Lentz has been forced out of his scheduled fight against former teammate Will Brooks and the matchup has now been scratched.

UFC officials confirmed the news on Friday.

“Due to medical issues with Nik Lentz, his bout against Will Brooks at UFC 216 has been cancelled,” UFC officials said in the statement.

“The bout between Matt Schnell and Marco Beltran has been moved to the FX prelims, and UFC 216 will proceed as scheduled with 12 bouts.”

Brooks had already weighed in prior to the news that Lentz was forced out of the fight as he hit the scale at 156 pounds.

It’s an unfortunate twist as this matchup was very important for both fighters coming off recent losses. This was the first bout for Lentz after he left his previous training camp at American Top Team while Brooks was looking to bounce back from two straight losses inside the Octagon.

Now both Lentz and Brooks will have to wait until a later date to get back into action.

UFC 216 moves forward with 12 total bouts on the card.

