Will Brooks vs. Nik Lentz Expected to Be Rebooked for UFC Fight Night in Australia

A lightweight matchup between Will Brooks and Nik Lentz that was originally scheduled for UFC 216 is expected to get shifted to UFC Fight Night in Australia on Nov. 19.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed the news to MMAWeekly.com on Monday after Brooks first teased his placement on the card via Twitter. MMAJunkie.com also reported the matchup although UFC officials have not confirmed the bout yet.

The fight between former training partners at American Top Team was cancelled after Lentz was deemed medically ineligible to compete just a day away from the event.

With no time remaining until the card took place, Brooks was also pulled from the card while he awaited word on getting back in action.

Lentz later explained that his body was not responding to insulin correctly and he ended up in the hospital rather than the weigh-ins, which ultimately forced the fight to be cancelled.

As it turns out, Brooks didn’t have to wait long as the UFC appears ready to rebook the matchup on Nov. 19 to join the line up at UFC Fight Night in Sydney, Australia.

Assuming Brooks vs. Lentz is made official, the lightweight matchup would join a card that also includes a heavyweight main event between former champion Fabricio Werdum and Marcin Tybura.

