Will Brooks Released from the UFC, Moving to Professional Fighters League

Following a 1-3 stint inside the Octagon, Will Brooks has been released from the UFC.

The lightweight fighter made the announcement on his Instagram account on Wednesday while also adding that he has signed onto join the Professional Fighters League (PFL) to compete in their upcoming $1 million tournament starting later this year.

“For those of you who have been asking when my next fight is. Well, I’m not sure when the next will be but it will not be with the UFC but rather with the Professional Fighters League in the $1 million tournament,” Brooks revealed. “I’ve been doing this for a while now and I understand the business side of it. I didn’t do the job that was expected of me and like all jobs I was released, rightfully so.

“Unfortunately, I under performed with the UFC and didn’t achieve the goal I wanted to with that opportunity. I regret nothing, I took a chance at something I wanted and came up short. The fighter/competitor in me is highly disappointed with myself for allowing things to get away from me. The UFC chapter is closed for now… I’d like to thank the UFC staff for treating me so well during my employment. From day one I was treated well and with respect. I appreciate that greatly.”

Brooks came to the UFC with very high expectations following a successful run in Bellator where he was the lightweight champion with several big wins under his belt including two victories against Michael Chandler.

Unfortunately he was unable to duplicate that success in the UFC where Brooks won his debut fight and then lost the next three in a row by either submission or knockout.

That led to his release from the organization but Brooks wasted no time bouncing back with a new deal already in place to join the PFL in 2018.

“I am moving forward toward the next chapter. I’m extremely excited and fired up to be part of the Professional Fighters League and their rebirth,” Brooks wrote. “The timing is perfect because I’m in my own rebirth process as well. As always I’m going to represent this organization as professionally as I possibly can. I look forward to being a pivotal part of the PFL’s growth in this sport.”

There’s no word yet on when Brooks will debut but the PFL is expected to kick off their new season in June with cards airing live on the NBC Sports Network as well as Facebook for international viewers.