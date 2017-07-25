Will Brooks and Nik Lentz Fight Agreed to for UFC 216

Former Bellator lightweight champion Will Brooks and Nik Lentz have verbally agreed to fight at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Lentz broke the news on Tuesday via Twitter and Brooks later confirmed the bout.

Lentz (27-8-2, 1 NC) is coming off a decision loss to Islam Makhachev in his last outing at UFC 208 in February. Prior to the loss to Makhachev, Lentz was riding a two-fight winning streak. He hopes to get back in the win column when he faces Brooks in October.

TRENDING > UFC 214 Media Call Replay Featuring Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier

Brooks (19-3) vacated his Bellator title in June 2016 and signed a six-fight deal with the UFC. He made his promotional debut at The Ultimate Fighter 23 Finale in a month later.

Since winning his first fight inside the Octagon, a unanimous decision over Ross Pearson, Brooks has lost his last two fights. He was knocked out by Alex Oliveira at UFC Fight Night 96 and was submitted by Charles Oliveira in his last outing at UFC 210 in April.

I verbally agreed to fight Will Brooks, Oct 7 in Vegas. Just waiting on the contract! #UFC216 #UFC @UFC pic.twitter.com/0oDC1hoMKp — Nik Lentz (@NikLentz) July 24, 2017

Since my opponent has made it public I may as well do the same. I've agreed to fight Nik Lentz Oct. 7th at #ufc 216. One fight at a time. — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) July 24, 2017

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram