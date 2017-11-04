Wicked Elbow Takes Out the Brother of Georges St-Pierre’s Coach (UFC 217 Fight Highlights)

What a scramble and a BIG slam to end the round by @RicardoRamosMMA! #UFC217 pic.twitter.com/CcwK8xkFBG — UFC (@ufc) November 4, 2017

OHHHHH!!!!@RicardoRamosMMA lands the spinning back elbow on the 2nd try and puts Zahabi OUT!! WOW!! #UFC217 pic.twitter.com/AhxEz4Fhon — UFC (@ufc) November 4, 2017

Check out highlights from Ricardo Ramos’ wicked knockout of Aiemann Zahabi, the brother of Georges St-Pierre’s coach, at UFC Fight 217 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The fight promotion next heads to heads to Norflok, Va., for UFC Fight Night 120, where Dustin Poirier squares off with former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in the main event. Matt Brown vs. Diego Sanchez takes the co-headlining slot.

