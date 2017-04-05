HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor Already Training for Floyd Mayweather Fight

Jon Jones v Daniel Cormier

featuredDaniel Cormier Insists His Legacy Intertwined with Jon Jones

Conor McGregor - UFC 202

featuredWill Conor McGregor Fight in the UFC Again?

Donald Cerrone vs Robbie Lawler

featuredRobbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone First Marquee Match-Up for UFC 213

Why Would Dana White Allow His Unicorn to Box Floyd Mayweather?

April 5, 2017
1 Comment

Dana White and Conor McGregorConor McGregor has never been a bigger star than he is right now. So why would UFC president Dana White allow the biggest draw on his roster to step outside of mixed martial arts to box one of the greatest pugilists of all time?

White said that he is willing to let his fighter step into a boxing ring with Floyd Mayweather because McGregor is a unicorn with a life changing opportunity before him.

“It’s a fight that people do want to see. It’s intriguing and obviously it’s a fight that Conor wants because financially it’s going to be massive for him,” White said during Wednesday’s edition of The Herd on FS1.

“McGregor, he’s a guy that I have a lot of respect for. This guy has stepped up at times when people were at his level would never step up. I’ve said this a million times and I’ll say it again: I’m the guy standing in the living room, I’m the guy on the phone when these guys are looking down the barrel of a new opponent a week before the fight, and Conor McGregor doesn’t flinch,” White continued.

“This kid steps up. He’ll fight anybody, anywhere, anytime. A lot of people say it, very few really mean it. Conor McGregor, I call him the unicorn. I’ve never dealt with a kid like this.”

Of course, with McGregor under contract, the UFC will want to be involved from a business aspect as well, so it’s not like this is all for McGregor. White insists, though, that this is an opportunity that may never come again, and he’s willing to let McGregor test himself in a way that no other UFC champion ever has.

“For him to have this kind of opportunity, to make this kind of money, this type of a fight that people are so interested in worldwide, I almost feel like I have to make it.”

Dana White on The Herd Talking McGregor, UFC 210, and more…

(Video courtesy of Colin Cowherd | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Daniel Cormier: ‘Anthony Johnson Can...

Apr 05, 2017No Comments14 Views

On Episode 3 of UFC 210 Embedded, Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson do the media rounds and Cormier says Johnson can't go 25 minutes at his pace.

Daniel Cormier vs Anthony Johnson UFC 210 faceoff

UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnso...

Check out the UFC 210 Media Day staredowns, which

Apr 05, 2017
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor Already Trai...

Though doubts remain that a Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor

Apr 05, 2017
Justin Ledet UFC weigh-in

Another UFC Fighter Has Bee...

Heavyweight Justin Ledet became the second UFC fighter this

Apr 05, 2017
  • macarrech

    because money maybe?

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
UFC Fight Night 113: Las Vegas
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA