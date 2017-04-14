Why The Hell Is Conor McGregor In A Tree House?

Conor McGregor’s life is something that most people can only imagine. If he’s not at a press conference talking about how he’s going to destroy an opponent, he’s probably on some international vacation or taking pictures of his junk.

Other times he does things that leave us with more questions than answers. Like this week, when Conor was up in a tree house for who the hell knows what reason.

Connor mcgregor in a tree house thou I love him #3daybender pic.twitter.com/ky3rO6Dn1Y — Nicole Amanda (@NicoleAmandaJ_) April 11, 2017

According to our buddies at MiddleEasy.com, she’s an Instagram model, and we’re too lazy to dig up her info so we’ll just go with that.

As for his fight life, Conor is likely going to fight Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match that we said over and over again would never happen. Looks like we were wrong about that. The fight is currently in negotiations, and even Dana White said there’s too much money on the table for it not to happen.

Until then, Conor will be living life, pretending to own overpriced rental cars and pissing off their owners for standing on the hoods.