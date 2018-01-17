HOT OFF THE WIRE
Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic

featuredStipe Miocic: ‘I’m More of a Mixed Martial Artist than Francis Ngannou’

Matt Hughes - UFC Welcome Home Tribute

featuredMatt Hughes Makes Emotional Walk to the Octagon at UFC St. Louis (Video)

featuredJeremy Stephens Demolishes Dooho Choi with Vicious TKO (UFC St Louis Results)

UFC Fight Night Stephens vs Choi Full Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 124: Stephens vs. Choi Full Results and Live Fight Stats

Why Stipe Miocic Hates Pre-Fight Face-Offs

January 17, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Stipe Miocic isn’t sizing up his opponent when he’s facing off with them… in fact, he hates the entire ordeal. Hear what the UFC heavyweight champion had to say about his recent face off with Francis Ngannou ahead of UFC 220.

TRENDING > Francis Ngannou Is Getting a Huge Payday for Fighting Stipe Miocic at UFC 220

Tune in Saturday, Jan. 20, for UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou full results and live fight stats, with the first bout slated for 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com. 

The card is headlined with the heaviest fights possible, as UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic puts his belt on the line opposite fast-rising knockout artist Francis Ngannou. 

If Micoc wins the bout, he would set a UFC record for most heavyweight title defenses at three, which goes to show how explosive the power is in the division. Hardly anyone could be a better example of that explosiveness than Ngannou, who left jaws hanging open when he landed the knockout of the year on Alistair Overeem late last year. It was the victory that placed him in front of Miocic at UFC 220.

There’s no drop-off in the UFC 220 co-main event, as light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier attempts to defend his championship from another fast-rising talent in Volkan Oezdemir.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA