Why is Georges St-Pierre Back? Why Now? (video)

Georges St-Pierre‘s return to the Octagon has been made official both by him and by the UFC.

But why, after more than three years out of the game, has the former welterweight kingpin decided to return.

“I think for me it’s time to come back now because I’m 35 years old. I just finish a training camp that I did to see if I can come back to the world class level. I feel at the best shape of my life,” St-Pierre said in a recent video released by one of his sponsors, Hayabusa.

“I feel better than I’ve ever been. I feel that the Georges St-Pierre now would beat the Georges St-Pierre that was the greatest of the time I used to compete.”

There is still no clear timeline for him to actually set foot in the Octagon, but most targets point to the third quarter of 2017. There also is no specific first opponent named, although speculation centers on Michael Bisping, Conor McGregor, Tyron Woodley, or Nick Diaz. No matter who it ends up being, St-Pierre appears ready to see how he stacks up.

“I can’t wait to go back in there and show people, including myself, test myself, test my skill, to see how everything goes.”

