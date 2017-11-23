Why is Ben Askren Retiring?

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

At 33 years of age, ONE Championship welterweight titleholder Ben Askren is heading into retirement from actively fighting.

Askren will fight Evolve teammate Shinya Aoki at ONE: Immortal Pursuit on Friday in his final trip to the cage. Thirty-three seems to be awfully young for an athlete at the pinnacle of his career to walk away, but Askren has a very good reason for doing so.

TRENDING > ONE Championship Boss: ‘We’ve crushed (the UFC in Asia), completely crushed them’

Before he steps into the cage for the final time, Askren spoke to MMAWeekly.com about his reason for retiring, discussed who might be able to draw him back to the cage, and dished a little bit on a fighter he likes that he also believes has stuck around a bit too long.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram