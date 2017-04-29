Why Does Jon Jones Need a Tune-Up Fight, but Georges St-Pierre Doesn’t?

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones has indicated that he might like a warm-up fight when he returns to the Octagon prior to challenging Daniel Cormier for the UFC light heavyweight title. He hasn’t fought since April of 2016. He’s been sitting on the sidelines, suspended for a UFC Anti-Doping Policy infraction.

Georges St-Pierre is also slated to return to the Octagon later this year. He hasn’t fought since November of 2013. Yet, he’s jumping into a middleweight title fight with champion Michael Bisping, no warm-up required.

So what gives? Why does Jones need a warm-up, yet St-Pierre doesn’t? Cormier and his UFC Tonight cohort Kenny Florian hashed it out.

    Michael Bisping has one single win over a top five opponent his entire career, the lucky Luke fluke. DC has beaten all of the LHW fighters, except Jon Jones. As much as I like to bag on Dan, Michael is nowhere near his level. Bisping is a 38 year old, declining gatekeeper with a lot of miles on him. DC may be the same age, but he started later and has never had his head knocked off like Mike. If you rewind time back before the Luke fight, I would call Bisping a warm up fight before GSP fights Luke.

               

