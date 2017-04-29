Why Does Jon Jones Need a Tune-Up Fight, but Georges St-Pierre Doesn’t?

(Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Jon Jones has indicated that he might like a warm-up fight when he returns to the Octagon prior to challenging Daniel Cormier for the UFC light heavyweight title. He hasn’t fought since April of 2016. He’s been sitting on the sidelines, suspended for a UFC Anti-Doping Policy infraction.

Georges St-Pierre is also slated to return to the Octagon later this year. He hasn’t fought since November of 2013. Yet, he’s jumping into a middleweight title fight with champion Michael Bisping, no warm-up required.

So what gives? Why does Jones need a warm-up, yet St-Pierre doesn’t? Cormier and his UFC Tonight cohort Kenny Florian hashed it out.

