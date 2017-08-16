Why Did Nevada Approve Smaller Gloves for Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor?

There is no shortage of controversy surrounding the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match slated of Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. And why wouldn’t there be? You’ve got one of the best pugilists of all time, who is 49-0, in Mayweather, boxing a UFC champion who is making his first foray as a professional boxer into the squared circle when the two meet.

One of the more controversial issues has been the size of the gloves. By Nevada’s own rules, the 154-pound contest was supposed to utilize 10-ounce boxing gloves. It’s a rule instituted for the safety of the fighters.

For this bout, however, Mayweather requested an allowance to use 8-ounce gloves, which the Nevada State Athletic Commission granted as a one-time exception.

NSAC executive director Bob Bennett explained why the gloves were approved and how the commission oversees the gloves prior to approving them for fight night and how they plan on studying them and their use in the fight.

RELATED > Referees and Judges Announced for Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram