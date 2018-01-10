HOT OFF THE WIRE
Who Returns to the UFC First: Nate Diaz or Conor McGregor?

January 10, 2018
Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor have fought each other twice, splitting the difference. Diaz won their first meeting at UFC 196 via submission, while McGregor took a unanimous decision in the rematch at UFC 202.

UFC 202 was the last time that we’ve seen Diaz in the Octagon. After making some big bucks and changing the drug testing world by vaping CBD oil at the post-fight press conference, Diaz disappeared into the ether. He has teased a move to boxing and UFC president Dana White has said that Diaz has declined numerous fights in the Octagon.

McGregor, on the other hand, has fought twice since his rematch with Diaz. 

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor UFC 202 Post-FightFollowing UFC 202, McGregor went on to take the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 before going on hiatus from the Octagon. He went on to fight Floyd Mayweather nine months later, but that was a boxing match. 

So given that they’ve each been out of the Octagon for well over a year, who will be the first between Diaz and McGregor to return to the UFC Octagon.

UFC Tonight co-hosts Kenny Florian and Tyron Woodley hashed it out on Wednesday night, giving their thoughts on who will be the first to climb back into the cage.

Check it out and don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

               

