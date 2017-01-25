Who Needs Boxing? Ronda Rousey is Packing

Who needs to work on their boxing when you carry a concealed weapon?
Not the Mike Tyson of women’s MMA, Ronda Rousey.
MORE RONDA: Ronda Rousey Takes Active Role in Standing Rock, Dakota Pipeline Protest
The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion recently applied for a concealed weapon permit, according to TMZ. Rousey showed up at a Las Vegas gun shop with her boyfriend, UFC heavyweight giant Travis Browne.
Rousey apparently applied for a permit and took some target practice with a blue Glock 43 9mm pistol, which is required when seeking a permit.
No word yet on if the target displayed the faces of Amanda Nunes, Miesha Tate, Holly Holm, Kim Kardashian, or any of the many others in Rousey’s MMA crosshairs.
Follow Joshua Molina on Twitter: @JECMolina
Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.