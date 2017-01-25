Who Needs Boxing? Ronda Rousey is Packing

Who needs to work on their boxing when you carry a concealed weapon?

Not the Mike Tyson of women’s MMA, Ronda Rousey.

The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion recently applied for a concealed weapon permit, according to TMZ. Rousey showed up at a Las Vegas gun shop with her boyfriend, UFC heavyweight giant Travis Browne.

Rousey apparently applied for a permit and took some target practice with a blue Glock 43 9mm pistol, which is required when seeking a permit.

No word yet on if the target displayed the faces of Amanda Nunes, Miesha Tate, Holly Holm, Kim Kardashian, or any of the many others in Rousey’s MMA crosshairs.