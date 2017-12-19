               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre at UFC 124

featuredCoach: Georges St-Pierre Will Return for Epic Fight; Teases Conor McGregor

Robert Follis - UFC 216

featuredLongtime MMA Coach Robert Follis Has Died

Robert Whittaker - UFC 213

featuredRobert Whittaker: ‘I Am the Real Champ’

Rafael dos Anjos

featuredRafael dos Anjos Dismantles Robbie Lawler, Calls for Title Shot Against Tyron Woodley

Who is the Favorite and Who is the Dog in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix?

December 19, 2017
NoNo Comments

The first bout of the 2018 Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix takes place at Bellator 192 on Jan. 20 in Los Angeles when Chael Sonnen meets former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson. It will continue on Feb. 16 with Roy Nelson taking on Matt Mitrione. Former UFC champion Frank Mir and former Pride FC titleholder Fedor Emelianenko will continue the first-round tournament pairings in April while Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader and “King” Mo Lawal will meet in May.

On Tuesday, odds makers at Bovada, released the odds for the tournament.  Mitrione will enter the tournament as the favorite, while Rampage Jackson comes in as the heaviest underdog.  See the full odds below including for the individual opening round match-ups. 

TRENDING > Coach: Georges St-Pierre Will Return for Epic Fight; Teases Conor McGregor

Odds to win Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix

  • Matt Mitrione 9/4
  • Ryan Bader 14/5
  • Frank Mir 4/1
  • Fedor Emelianenko 6/1
  • Roy Nelson 6/1
  • Any Alternate Fighter 6/1
  • Muhammed Lawal 11/1
  • Chael Sonnen 14/1
  • Quinton Jackson 16/1

Quinton Jackson vs Chael Sonnen

  • Quinton Jackson -155 (20/31)
  • Chael Sonnen +125 (5/4)

Frank Mir vs Fedor Emelianenko

  • Frank Mir -190 (10/19)
  • Fedor Emelianenko +155 (31/20)

Matt Mitrione vs Roy Nelson

  • Matt Mitrione -175 (4/7))
  • Roy Nelson +145 (29/20)

Ryan Bader vs Muhammed Lawal

  • Ryan Bader -260 (5/13)
  • Muhammed Lawal +200 (2/1)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA