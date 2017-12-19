Who is the Favorite and Who is the Dog in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix?

The first bout of the 2018 Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix takes place at Bellator 192 on Jan. 20 in Los Angeles when Chael Sonnen meets former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson. It will continue on Feb. 16 with Roy Nelson taking on Matt Mitrione. Former UFC champion Frank Mir and former Pride FC titleholder Fedor Emelianenko will continue the first-round tournament pairings in April while Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader and “King” Mo Lawal will meet in May.
On Tuesday, odds makers at Bovada, released the odds for the tournament. Mitrione will enter the tournament as the favorite, while Rampage Jackson comes in as the heaviest underdog. See the full odds below including for the individual opening round match-ups.
Odds to win Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix
- Matt Mitrione 9/4
- Ryan Bader 14/5
- Frank Mir 4/1
- Fedor Emelianenko 6/1
- Roy Nelson 6/1
- Any Alternate Fighter 6/1
- Muhammed Lawal 11/1
- Chael Sonnen 14/1
- Quinton Jackson 16/1
Quinton Jackson vs Chael Sonnen
- Quinton Jackson -155 (20/31)
- Chael Sonnen +125 (5/4)
Frank Mir vs Fedor Emelianenko
- Frank Mir -190 (10/19)
- Fedor Emelianenko +155 (31/20)
Matt Mitrione vs Roy Nelson
- Matt Mitrione -175 (4/7))
- Roy Nelson +145 (29/20)
Ryan Bader vs Muhammed Lawal
- Ryan Bader -260 (5/13)
- Muhammed Lawal +200 (2/1)
