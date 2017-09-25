Who Do You Think Won? (Benson Henderson vs. Patricky Pitbull Full Fight Video)

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson and Patricky “Pitbull” Freire fought to a split decision in the Bellator 183 main event. You decide who won the razor-close fight.

For a full run-down of Bellator 183: Henderson vs. Pitbull, including Henderson and Freire’s battle, Paul Daley’s blistering knockout, Roy Nelson’s promotional debut, and more, check out our Bellator 183 recap and full results.

