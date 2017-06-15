When Did Floyd Mayweather Decide Conor McGregor Was THE Fight?

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Larry Ellerbe of Mayweather Promotions breaks down the when and why that Floyd Mayweather made the decision that he wanted to come out of retirement and fight Conor McGregor.

TRENDING > Floyd Mayweather Opens as Heavy Betting Favorite Over Conor McGregor

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram