When Are Nick and Nate Diaz Going to Fight Again?

When are Nick and Nate Diaz going to step foot in the Octagon again? That is the million dollar question, but it doesn’t appear there is an immediate million dollar answer.

Nate has said that he doesn’t know what is going on with the UFC, claiming they are putting him on the shelf. He has instead opted to pursue his boxing license.

Nick, on the other hand, reportedly turned down an offer to rematch Robbie Lawler. He has shown interest in fighting Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre, but those two are slated to meet each other later this year.

“We keep offering Nate fights and he keeps turning them down. Nick, too,” UFC president Dana White told TMZ.com recently.

So what is it going to take to get them back in the cage? That’s a good question, and one for which White has no clear answer.

TRENDING > Jacare Souza Outraged by Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping

“I have no idea. Maybe (Nate) is (waiting for a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor), (but) Conor has endless possibilities for fights.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram