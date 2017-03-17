When Are Nick and Nate Diaz Going to Fight Again?

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 17, 2017
2 Comments

When are Nick and Nate Diaz going to step foot in the Octagon again? That is the million dollar question, but it doesn’t appear there is an immediate million dollar answer.

Nate has said that he doesn’t know what is going on with the UFC, claiming they are putting him on the shelf. He has instead opted to pursue his boxing license. 

Nate and Nick Diaz - Diaz BrothersNick, on the other hand, reportedly turned down an offer to rematch Robbie Lawler. He has shown interest in fighting Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre, but those two are slated to meet each other later this year. 

“We keep offering Nate fights and he keeps turning them down. Nick, too,” UFC president Dana White told TMZ.com recently.

So what is it going to take to get them back in the cage? That’s a good question, and one for which White has no clear answer.

TRENDING > Jacare Souza Outraged by Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping

“I have no idea. Maybe (Nate) is (waiting for a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor), (but) Conor has endless possibilities for fights.”

  • TheCerealKiller

    Nick is a middle of the pack fighter, but he won’t take a middle of the pack fight. So let him sit out, who cares. Nate on the other hand, is a top 10 fighter. I still don’t like Nate because he acts just like his loser brother, but Nate is a lot better fighter than Nick. Edson Barboza would be a good next fight for Nate.

  • aFriendlyAgenda

    Lol @ Nicks backpack full of bongs and weed

               

