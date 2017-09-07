What’s with the Missing Mouse? (UFC 215 Embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 3 of UFC 215 Embedded, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and challenger Valentina Shevchenko continue to sharpen the techniques they’ve been working on throughout their camps as their rematch draws closer. Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and his opponent Ray Borg join the headliners at the host hotel, where all four get their first looks at the new UFC Fight Night Collection, which includes custom-designed walkout shirts. Then it’s off to media day where the fighters face the press – and their opponents up close.

UFC 215 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights at UFC 215 taking place Saturday, September 9 on Pay-Per-View.

TRENDING > Demetrious Johnson Wants to Set ‘Legendary’ Records Before Changing Divisions

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Sept. 9, for UFC 215: Johnson vs. Borg Live Results and Fight Stats, The first UFC 215 bout is slated to begin at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT with Johnson vs. Borg as the night’s main event fight for the flyweight title. Nunes vs. Shevchenko takes the co-headlining slot in a battle for Nunes’ bantamweight belt.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram