HOT OFF THE WIRE

hot-sauce-featuredWhat’s Next for Jose Aldo? Not Retirement

Oscar De La Hoya - Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

hot-sauce-featuredOscar De La Hoya on Mayweather vs. McGregor: ‘That Fight Sucks’ (video)

Max Holloway - Blessed Era Begin

hot-sauce-featuredThe Blessed Era Begins, as Max Holloway Lights Up Twitter

UFC 213 Nunes vs Shevchenko 2 Official Fight Poster

hot-sauce-featuredUFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Official Fight Poster Unveiled!

What’s Next for Jose Aldo? Not Retirement

June 5, 2017
No Comments

While questions abounded following Jose Aldo‘s loss to Max Holloway at UFC 212 on Saturday, the former UFC featherweight champion was quick to respond.

Though many pondered whether or not Aldo might call it quits after losing the belt for the second time in his career, Aldo doesn’t appear to be considering such a move. Though he wasn’t at the UFC 212 post-fight press conference and didn’t say much on Sunday, Aldo took to Instagram on Monday to thank his coaches, his team, and his fans before declaring, “I’m going to be back because we fall to get up.”

RELATED > Max Holloway Hands Jose Aldo A Beating (UFC 212 Fight Highlights)

Jose AldoAldo’s statement (translated from Portuguese):

“I just have to thank Paizão Andre Pederneiras, the best team in the world #novauniao, because if it were not (for them I) would not be the #peoples champion. To all my coaches who did the work super well done and left me ready and to all the fans that are always with me, here is my affection and my thank you. I am even speechless to speak of all the affection I received and I continue to receive today, every word of affection that they send me. Thank you.

“The rest, (expletive) because I’m going to be back because we fall to get up!! Then that’s it!! Let’s go back!!”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie)

Korean Zombie Suffers Major Knee Injury

Jun 05, 20171 Comment20 Views

Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) was scheduled to face Ricardo Lamas at UFC 214 on July 29, but was forced out of the bout with

War Machine (Jon Koppenhave...

UFC veteran Jon “War Machine” Koppenhaver, 35, was sentenced

Jun 05, 2017
Demetrious Johnson UFC on FOX 24

Demetrious Johnson Claims U...

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson is fed up with

Jun 05, 2017
Oscar De La Hoya - Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

Oscar De La Hoya on Mayweat...

With a high profile boxing match to promote, Oscar

Jun 05, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA