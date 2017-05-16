What’s Next for Joanna Jedrzejczyk?

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 16, 2017
Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 211 PostIn just under three years inside the Octagon, Joanna Jedrzejczyk has become one of the greatest champions in UFC history. 

She stormed her way to the title, taking the UFC strawweight championship from Carla Esparza at UFC 185 in March of 2015. Jedrzejczyk has since defended the belt in five consecutive fights. If successful in her next fight, Jedrzejczyk will tie Ronda Rousey‘s record of six consecutive title defenses by a UFC female champion.

The Polish fighter appears destined to do so, but more than that, she doesn’t show any signs of weakness moving forward. 

But after putting on a five-round master class against Jessica Andrade at UFC 211 over the weekend in Dallas, what is next for Jedrzejczyk? Does she sit back and wait for the division to sort out the next challenger? Does she make a quick return against Rose Namajunas, who very well could be next? She’s also expressed interest in the emerging UFC flyweight division.

RELATED > Dana White: Joanna Jedrzejczyk Will Break Ronda Rousey’s Record, Move to 125

Despite her dominance, the questions abounded at the UFC 211 post-fight press conference, where Jedrzejczyk contemplated what her next move might be.

  • JJchampRules

    Namajunas should be next, then Karolina rematch, then move to flyweight and then batamweight. The way she fights, she could do it and really make history since she’s the only decent fighter out of the rest mediocre soccer moms and lesbians wanna be men that are in the Roster right now.

               

