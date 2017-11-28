What’s Next for Georges St-Pierre? Dana White Weighs In

               

November 28, 2017
NoNo Comments

.
Former welterweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre returned to the Octagon after four years on the sidelines, capturing the middleweight championship from Michael Bisping at UFC 217 in New York. Now what?

That is the multi-million dollar question.

While St-Pierre readily admits, his contract obligates him to unify the middleweight title with the interim championship held by Robert Whittaker. He also admits that his body did not respond well to the move up to the 185-pound division, making it one of the most miserable training camp experiences of his career.

With that in mind, if push comes to shove, what happens if St-Pierre doesn’t want to make the trip to the Octagon again as a 185-pound fighter?

UFC president Dana White addressed the matter at a media scrum on Tuesday, remaining steadfast in his belief that St-Pierre would return to defend the UFC middleweight championship.

