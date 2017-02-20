HOT OFF THE WIRE
Derrick Lewis

featuredDerrick Lewis Knocks Travis Browne Out (UFC Halifax Results)

UFC Halifax Lewis vs Browne Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 105: Lewis vs. Browne Live Results and Fight Stats

Fedor Emelianenko

featuredFedor vs. Matt Mitrione Bellator Bout Canceled

Georges St-Pierre

featuredDana White Confirms Georges St-Pierre Has Signed for UFC Return

What’s Next for Derrick Lewis?

February 20, 2017
4 Comments

Derrick Lewis continued his meteoric rise up the heavyweight ranks on Sunday night with a knockout of Travis Browne in the UFC Fight Night 105 main event in Halifax, Nova Scotia. It was the fifth knockout of his current six-fight winning streak.

So what’s next?

“I just want to clear my head a little bit,” Lewis said during the FS1 Post-Fight Show. “I just want some time off. Just relax my mind.”

It’s not that he hasn’t already thought ahead to his next fight, however, as Lewis was quick to answer when questioned about whom he would like to fight next, wanting another fighter that he knows will throw down with him.

“Mark Hunt … Mark Hunt gonna come out and fight. He’s just like me. He’s gonna come out and fight. Ain’t gonna be a boring fight. He ain’t gonna try and hold you or nothing like that. He’s just gonna come out swinging and banging. Just like I do.”

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

  • Kay Fab

    That fight was awful this guy looks like an amateur he throws big loopy punches as no technique when he fights a real fighter like Miocic he is gonna get KO for sure.

    • Hurthle

      So Travis Brown wasn’t a real fighter? stfu

  • TravisSucks

    I’m just super glad Travis lost! I hope he gets cut and shipped off to Bellator for that Mitrion rematch hehe

               

