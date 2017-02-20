What’s Next for Derrick Lewis?

Derrick Lewis continued his meteoric rise up the heavyweight ranks on Sunday night with a knockout of Travis Browne in the UFC Fight Night 105 main event in Halifax, Nova Scotia. It was the fifth knockout of his current six-fight winning streak.

So what’s next?

“I just want to clear my head a little bit,” Lewis said during the FS1 Post-Fight Show. “I just want some time off. Just relax my mind.”

It’s not that he hasn’t already thought ahead to his next fight, however, as Lewis was quick to answer when questioned about whom he would like to fight next, wanting another fighter that he knows will throw down with him.

“Mark Hunt … Mark Hunt gonna come out and fight. He’s just like me. He’s gonna come out and fight. Ain’t gonna be a boring fight. He ain’t gonna try and hold you or nothing like that. He’s just gonna come out swinging and banging. Just like I do.”

