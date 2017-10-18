What’s Next for Conor McGregor? (Video)

               

October 18, 2017
(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

It took a while to get it done, but Conor McGregor finally got his fight with Floyd Mayweather. It was what it was, with nearly everyone classifying it as a spectacle more so than a fight. But McGregor accomplished what almost no one else felt he could, and that was to get Mayweather out of retirement and back into the boxing ring to make it rain dollars. 

But what’s next?

Many have mentioned a third bout with Nate Diaz, while most fingers have started pointing to interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson. Even McGregor has finally mentioned Ferguson’s name.

TRENDING > Dana White is No Longer Invested in Jon Jones

So what’s next? UFC Tonight analysts Kenny Florian and Daniel Cormier faced that question head-on Wednesday night and broke down some of the different options for McGregor and who they each felt was the next best fight for the Irishman.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

